WE tv Orders Drama 'South of Hell'

WE tv has given a series order to scripted drama South of Hell, the network announced Thursday. The eight-epsisode, hour-long series will premiere in 2015

A supernatural drama abut a demon hunter in Savannah, Ga., South of Hell is produced by Sonar Entertainment and Blumhouse Television. It is executive produced by showrunner James Manos, Jr. with Jason Blum of Blumhouse, Gerard Bocaccio, Stewart Till, Gene Stein of Sonar, and Eli Roth. The first episode, written by Matt Lambert, will be directed by Roth.

WE tv will premiere its first scripted series, drama The Divide, in July.