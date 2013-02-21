WE tv Orders Docuseries 'Glam & Gold'

WE tv has greenlit a docuseries, Glam & Gold,

that will chronicle the lives of star athlete Sanya Richards-Ross and her

husband Aaron Ross.





The network has ordered six one-hour episodes that will

premiere this summer.





Sanya Richards-Ross is four-time Olympic gold medalist (including

two at the 2012 London Games) and her husband Aaron Ross is a cornerback for

the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Glam & Gold is being produced

for WE tv by Good Clean Fun with executive producers Jason Carbone and Nick

Lee. The executive producer for WE tv is Kate Farrell.





"We are thrilled to have Sanya and Aaron join the WE tv

family this summer," said Lauren Gellert, WE tv's senior VP of production and

development. "Sanya is incredible. She's a strong, independent,

stylish woman, who's successful in career, marriage and family. Together

with Aaron, this power couple is a great addition to the WE tv summer lineup

following new seasons of the Braxtons and L.A. Hair."





Richards-Ross is slated to be a host at the March 19 Wonder

Women luncheon at the Hilton New York, an event produced by Multichannel News

in conjunction with the New York Chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications.