WE tv Orders Docuseries 'Glam & Gold'
WE tv has greenlit a docuseries, Glam & Gold,
that will chronicle the lives of star athlete Sanya Richards-Ross and her
husband Aaron Ross.
The network has ordered six one-hour episodes that will
premiere this summer.
Sanya Richards-Ross is four-time Olympic gold medalist (including
two at the 2012 London Games) and her husband Aaron Ross is a cornerback for
the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Glam & Gold is being produced
for WE tv by Good Clean Fun with executive producers Jason Carbone and Nick
Lee. The executive producer for WE tv is Kate Farrell.
"We are thrilled to have Sanya and Aaron join the WE tv
family this summer," said Lauren Gellert, WE tv's senior VP of production and
development. "Sanya is incredible. She's a strong, independent,
stylish woman, who's successful in career, marriage and family. Together
with Aaron, this power couple is a great addition to the WE tv summer lineup
following new seasons of the Braxtons and L.A. Hair."
Richards-Ross is slated to be a host at the March 19 Wonder
Women luncheon at the Hilton New York, an event produced by Multichannel News
in conjunction with the New York Chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications.
