WE tv Orders ‘Braxton Family Values' Spinoff Series

WE tv has greenlit Tamar

& Vince, a spinoff series from the network's Braxton Family Values

reality show.

The series follows youngest sister Tamar Braxton and husband

Vincent Herbert and their lives and music careers. WE tv has ordered eight

one-hour episodes for a tentative premiere in the fourth quarter of 2012.

"Tamar & Vince is a great addition to WE tv's

schedule, especially as we expand into a third night of original programming

catering to the underserved audience of African-American women that love Braxton

Family Values," said Kim Martin, president & GM, WE tv. "Tamar is

a huge part of what's made that show such a success; she is completely over the

top and our viewers just love her!"

WE tv has been expanding its development slate targeted at

African-American women since the success of Braxton

Family Values. In November the network greenlit a series about the gospelduo Mary Mary, which will be premiere after the second season run of Braxton in March 2012.