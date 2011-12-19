WE tv Orders ‘Braxton Family Values' Spinoff Series
WE tv has greenlit Tamar
& Vince, a spinoff series from the network's Braxton Family Values
reality show.
The series follows youngest sister Tamar Braxton and husband
Vincent Herbert and their lives and music careers. WE tv has ordered eight
one-hour episodes for a tentative premiere in the fourth quarter of 2012.
"Tamar & Vince is a great addition to WE tv's
schedule, especially as we expand into a third night of original programming
catering to the underserved audience of African-American women that love Braxton
Family Values," said Kim Martin, president & GM, WE tv. "Tamar is
a huge part of what's made that show such a success; she is completely over the
top and our viewers just love her!"
WE tv has been expanding its development slate targeted at
African-American women since the success of Braxton
Family Values. In November the network greenlit a series about the gospelduo Mary Mary, which will be premiere after the second season run of Braxton in March 2012.
