WE tv Greenlights Series Following R&B Trio Sisters With Voices
WE tv has greenlit a new unscripted series following the
comeback of R&B trio Sisters With Voices, set to debut in early 2014.
The network has ordered six one-hour episodes of SWV -Sisters With Voices from Entertainment One Television. The music
group announced the series at the Essence Music Festival on July 7 in New Orleans,
where they performed.
"The journey of SWV
is the kind of real and personal comeback story our viewers love to see," said Lauren
Gellert, senior VP of original production and development at WE tv. "These
dynamic women experienced enormous success together, then it all fell apart.
United again, the stakes are higher than ever, and so -- at times -- is the
drama and tension. We can't wait to present this fresh, new series to WE tv
viewers."
SWV
- Sisters With Voices is
executive produced by Tara Long, John Morayniss, Jeff Hervert, Howie Miller and
Jennifer Long, with Kate Farrell serving as executive producer for WE tv.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.