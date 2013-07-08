WE tv Greenlights Series Following R&B Trio Sisters With Voices

WE tv has greenlit a new unscripted series following the

comeback of R&B trio Sisters With Voices, set to debut in early 2014.

The network has ordered six one-hour episodes of SWV -Sisters With Voices from Entertainment One Television. The music

group announced the series at the Essence Music Festival on July 7 in New Orleans,

where they performed.

"The journey of SWV

is the kind of real and personal comeback story our viewers love to see," said Lauren

Gellert, senior VP of original production and development at WE tv. "These

dynamic women experienced enormous success together, then it all fell apart.

United again, the stakes are higher than ever, and so -- at times -- is the

drama and tension. We can't wait to present this fresh, new series to WE tv

viewers."

SWV

- Sisters With Voices is

executive produced by Tara Long, John Morayniss, Jeff Hervert, Howie Miller and

Jennifer Long, with Kate Farrell serving as executive producer for WE tv.