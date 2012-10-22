WE tv Greenlights 'Obsessed With the Dress'

WE tv on Monday ordered six episodes of a new reality

series, Obsessed With the Dress, which will premiere in 2013.



Obsessed With the Dress centers on Michele Storm, a

former beauty pageant winner and owner of The Winning Crown boutique in Omaha,

Neb., as she tries to please her demanding clientele and staff. The series is

produced for WE tv by Pie Town Productions. Executive producers

are Tara Sandler, Jennifer Davidson, Scott Templeton, Russell Heldt and

Jennifer Lange. The executive producer for WE tv is Kate Farrell.





WE tv on Monday also announced renewals for two of its

popular series, Kendra on Top and L.A. Hair. The two will also

debut their new seasons next year.





"We're truly excited to welcome back Kendra, Kim Kimble

and the cast of L.A. Hair to WE tv and to bring our viewers a

new show about a topic women love to watch and talk about - the perfect

dress!," said Lauren Gellert, senior VP, original production and

development, WE tv. "Like our viewers, the women in all of

these shows are bold and unapologetic; they are living the life they've always

wanted and blazing a path for themselves. Along the way WE tv viewers will be

enthralled and entertained by their stories."