WE tv Greenlights 'Obsessed With the Dress'
WE tv on Monday ordered six episodes of a new reality
series, Obsessed With the Dress, which will premiere in 2013.
Obsessed With the Dress centers on Michele Storm, a
former beauty pageant winner and owner of The Winning Crown boutique in Omaha,
Neb., as she tries to please her demanding clientele and staff. The series is
produced for WE tv by Pie Town Productions. Executive producers
are Tara Sandler, Jennifer Davidson, Scott Templeton, Russell Heldt and
Jennifer Lange. The executive producer for WE tv is Kate Farrell.
WE tv on Monday also announced renewals for two of its
popular series, Kendra on Top and L.A. Hair. The two will also
debut their new seasons next year.
"We're truly excited to welcome back Kendra, Kim Kimble
and the cast of L.A. Hair to WE tv and to bring our viewers a
new show about a topic women love to watch and talk about - the perfect
dress!," said Lauren Gellert, senior VP, original production and
development, WE tv. "Like our viewers, the women in all of
these shows are bold and unapologetic; they are living the life they've always
wanted and blazing a path for themselves. Along the way WE tv viewers will be
enthralled and entertained by their stories."
