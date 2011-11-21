WE tv Greenlights New Series 'Mary Mary'

WE tv has greenlit an eight-episode series following Erica

and Tina Campbell, sisters and singers in the gospel duo Mary Mary, as they

balance career and family.

The one-hour series, titled Mary Mary, will premiere on Thursdays starting Mar. 29, 2012,

following the second season run of Braxton

Family Values. WE tv moved Braxton

from Tuesdays to Thursdays for its second season, and together with Mary Mary, the network is seeking to

serve its growing urban audience on the night.

"WE tv has experienced

incredible success with Braxton Family Values, especially among

African-American women," said Kim Martin, president and general manager, WE tv.

"By developing more shows for this underserved audience, we are super serving a

valuable fan base that consumes more television than any other audience and is

highly engaged with their favorite shows on social media platforms. Through

research and ongoing conversations with our viewers we know that this audience

is hungry for content that reflects their lives and we are thrilled to be the

network to bring it to them."

Mary Mary is produced for WE tv by eOne Televison,

executive produced by Tara Long, John Morayniss, Eric Hoberman and Mitchell

Solarek. Kate Farrell serves as the executive producer for WE tv.