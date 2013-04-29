WE tv Greenlights 'House of Curves'
WE tv on Monday
greenlit new reality series House of Curves.
The new docu-series will center on Atlanta-based plus-sized
fashion designer Kenyatta Jones. The network ordered six hour-long episodes to
premiere Thursday, June 13 at 10 p.m.
House of Curves is produced for WE tv by Pie Town
Productions with executive producers Tara Sandler, Jennifer Davidson, Scott
Templeton and Jennifer Lane. The executive producers for WE tv are Lauren
Gellert and Kate Farrell.
