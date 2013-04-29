WE tv Greenlights 'House of Curves'

WE tv on Monday

greenlit new reality series House of Curves.





The new docu-series will center on Atlanta-based plus-sized

fashion designer Kenyatta Jones. The network ordered six hour-long episodes to

premiere Thursday, June 13 at 10 p.m.



House of Curves is produced for WE tv by Pie Town

Productions with executive producers Tara Sandler, Jennifer Davidson, Scott

Templeton and Jennifer Lane. The executive producers for WE tv are Lauren

Gellert and Kate Farrell.