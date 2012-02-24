WE tv Greenlights 'Hair Divas: Hollywood'

WE tv has greenlit a new original series entitled Hair Divas: Hollywood, ordering eight

episodes from 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA.

Each one-hour episode will follow hair stylist Kim Kimble

as she handles her elite celebrity clientele, manages her product line and

oversees her hectic Hollywood salon. Hair

Divas premieres Thursday, June 7 at 9 p.m.

"This new series will further strengthen our Thursday

night line-up, which we've scheduled to super-serve African American women who

are looking for entertaining stories about relatable and interesting

characters," said Kim Martin, president and GM, WE tv.