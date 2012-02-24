WE tv Greenlights 'Hair Divas: Hollywood'
WE tv has greenlit a new original series entitled Hair Divas: Hollywood, ordering eight
episodes from 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA.
Each one-hour episode will follow hair stylist Kim Kimble
as she handles her elite celebrity clientele, manages her product line and
oversees her hectic Hollywood salon. Hair
Divas premieres Thursday, June 7 at 9 p.m.
"This new series will further strengthen our Thursday
night line-up, which we've scheduled to super-serve African American women who
are looking for entertaining stories about relatable and interesting
characters," said Kim Martin, president and GM, WE tv.
