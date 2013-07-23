WE tv Greenlights First Scripted Series

WE tv is officially expanding into scripted programming, on Tuesday greenlighting its first drama series, created by Richard LaGravenese and Tony Goldwyn. The network has ordered 10 one-hour episodes to premiere in 2014.

Originally developed at sister network AMC, The Divide is about an impassioned case worker who searches for new evidence in the case of a death row inmate she believes was wrongfully convicted while confronting an equally passionate district attorney. Marin Ireland and Damon Gupton will star as the two leads.

The series will be produced by AMC Studios. LaGravenese is the writer and Goldwyn directed the pilot. The pair will executive produce with John Tinker, who will be showrunner on the project.

WE tv also announced three other scripted projects in development: All American Woman (working title), which follows the lives of three women in three different decades; Dirty, about a financier who falls on hard times and must live and work with her former housekeeper; and Headhunters, from executive producers Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson, which examines the conflicting choices in the lives of modern women.