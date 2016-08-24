WE tv Greenlights Docuseries on Brooklyn Soul Food Restaurant

WE tv has ordered the docuseries Hustle & Soul, about the goings-on at the Pink Tea Cup restaurant in Brooklyn. Produced by Big Fish Entertainment, Hustle & Soul follows owner and chef Lawrence Page on a quest to make the Pink Tea Cup the first soul food restaurant to score a Michelin Star, while trying to manage “staff in-fighting, power moves and love triangles,” says WE.

WE tv has ordered six, 60-minute episodes of the series, which is expected to premiere early next year.

“When Lawrence Page resurrected the Pink Tea Cup and relocated it to Fort Greene, Brooklyn, he brought along a high-spirited team that always keeps love and dysfunction on the menu,” said Marc Juris, WE tv president. “WE tv viewers will be fascinated with Hustle & Soul and the engaging and highly entertaining staff of the Pink Tea Cup, where every dish comes with a side of drama.”

Hustle & Soul is executive produced by Dan Cesareo, Ken Martinez and George McTeague. Executive producers for WE tv are David Stefanou and Lauren Lazin.

WE tv is part of AMC Networks.