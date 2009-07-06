WE TV Executive Cheskin Returns To TLC
WE TV senior vice president of programming Steve Cheskin is returning to his Discovery Communications and TLC roots, having been named Monday as executive vice president of programming for the network.
In his newly created position, Cheskin will lead TLC's scheduling and acquisition team, as well as its bicoastal development team, to strengthen core genres, while identifying new opportunities to continue the network's growth, according to TLC president and general manager Eileen O'Neill, to whom Cheskin will report.
