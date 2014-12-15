WE tv to Develop ‘The Real Women of Telenovelas’

WE tv announced Monday it is developing unscripted series The Real Women of Telenovelas.

The series will be set in tthe elenovela hotbed of Miami and follow a mixture of high-profile and up-and-coming actresses in the telenovela world.

“The world of telenovelas has everything we look for in a WE tv show – compelling characters, conflict, consequence and comic relief,” said WE tv president Marc Juris. “We could not be more excited about this project and bringing these beautiful women and their stories and highly charged relationships to WE tv viewers. I think we’ll find the lines on the scripts in these TV dramas sometimes pale in comparison to real life.”

The reality series will be produced by Matador