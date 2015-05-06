WE tv to Develop Opera-Themed Series

WE tv will look to tune up its reality series lineup with the development of a new opera-themed series.

Love and Opera, produced by Pilgrim Studios, will follow a group of opera singers fighting for diva status in New York, according to network officials.

“Opera is one of the few — if not the last — places unexplored by unscripted TV and this show challenges every conventional notion we have about it,” said Marc Juris, WE tv’s president, in a statement. “It's a fascinating world of young, ambitious, incredibly talented people looking for love, fame and friendship while navigating a rarified world of privilege and glamour.”