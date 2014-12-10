WE tv Broadens Original Programming Team

In an effort to expand its original programming team, WE tv announced Wednesday it has upped Suzanne Gladstone Murch to VP of original programming, and tapped David Stefanou as VP of development, and Angela Molloy as VP of development for the Los Angeles branch.

“We are thrilled to expand our original programming team as our unscripted originals continue to fuel viewership growth and audience engagement,” said Lauren Gellert, executive VP of development and original programming. “With the well-deserved promotion of Suzanne and the addition of David and Angela, WE tv is poised to build on its momentum generated by our hit series like Braxton Family Values, Kendra on Top and Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars.”

Gladstone Murch will oversee all unscripted production as VP of original programming. Prior to her new role, Gladstone Murch had been an executive producer at WE tv since 2010 and oversaw reality series Marriage Boot Camp, L.A. Hair and Kendra on Top.

As VP of development, Stefanou will oversee the network’s search for unscripted series. Stefanou and Gladstone Murch will work out of New York and report to Gellert.

Molloy will report to Stefanou. As VP of development she will work with West Coast production partners and agencies