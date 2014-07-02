WE tv to Bridge ‘In Between’ Seasons of Unscripted Shows

There will be no more wondering what happens in between seasons of shows on WE tv. The network announced Wednesday the launch of a new online series In Between, which will bridge seasons of its unscripted original shows, starting with SWV Reunited on July 7.

“In this age of fragmented viewing, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to keep viewers engaged longer and with more WE tv content,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “In Between not only bridges seasons but also seamlessly connects our linear and online audiences, giving them a platform to continue the conversation year round.”

Although the second season of SWV Reunited does not premiere until Aug. 14, fans can watch a new In Between episode of the show on WEtv.com every Monday for six weeks.

Taking place immediately after season one’s conclusion, SWV Reunited: In Between follows the lives of 90s R&B group SWV (Sisters With Voices) members Coko, Taj and Lelee as they try to reach the top of the music charts while dealing with Twitter feuds, health scares, solo albums and more.

Each episode, a group member will provide a personal message to thread the episode and close by asking viewers to tweet their thoughts about a specific issue. The In Between finale will give a sneak peek at the season two premiere.

An early look at the first episode is available here.