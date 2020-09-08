WCVB Boston Reporter Wayman Stabbed
He’s ‘going to be fine,’ says a spokesperson
WCVB Boston reporter Ted Wayman was stabbed while working Sept. 7. The incident happened in Copley Square, in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Wayman was taken to a hospital and is “going to be fine,” a WCVB spokesperson told the Boston Globe. The Globe said a photojournalist working alongside Wayman assisted him with his injuries.
Boston police arrested a 44-year-old man Sept. 7 after an alleged stabbing in the area of Dartmouth Street and Boylston Street, near Copley Square, said the Globe, but did not name the victim.
Wayman joined WCVB in March of 2020.
The station is part of Hearst Television.
