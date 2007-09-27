WCPO Added to SPJ Winners List

The Society of Professional Journalists added a winner to its 2006 Sigma Delta Chi awards.

Laure Quinlivan, Phil Drechsler and Bob Morford of WCPO-TV Cincinnati will receive an award in the TV documentary category for its New Visions of Vine Street, a five-year report on revitalizing the inner city.

KYW-TV's Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope had won the award, and keeps its award, but it had been judged in the wrong category, leading to the addition of WCPO-TV.