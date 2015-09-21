WCNC Vet Joins CNN Newsource

Dianne Gallagher has joined the CNN Newsource affiliate news service as a national correspondent, based in Washington D.C.

She joins CNN from WCNC Charlotte, N.C., where she had been a reporter and weekend anchor.

CNN Newsource provides "24-hour digital content distribution, seven live channels, live coverage of breaking news from CNN correspondents and localized live reports on key topics such as politics, money and entertainment."

It has both domestic and international operations, the latter of which should be a good fit with Gallagher, who CNN says is fluent in Arabic, Italian, German and Portuguese.