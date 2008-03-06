WCCO-TV Minneapolis to Stream Memorial Service for Late Anchor Bill Carlson

CBS-owned WCCO-TV Minneapolis will stream longtime news anchor Bill Carlson's memorial service Thursday from the State Theater in Minneapolis.

Carlson, 73, died Feb. 29 after a battle with prostate cancer that subsequently spread to his liver.

He was a fixture on the Minnesota TV landscape in a career that spanned 57 years at WCCO, radio and TV. He began as a page at WCCO radio in 1951 while in high school. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in radio and television, he moved to the TV side in 1959.

He held a variety of posts including in promotion, operations, research, announcing, reporter and, most recently, noon news anchor. And there was somehow also time to host a talk show, teen dance show and a game show or two. Covering the entertainment beat, he interviewed a host of stars from Jimmy Stewart to Britney Spears.

Speakers at the memorial service will include 10 p.m. anchor Don Shelby; Jeanette Trompeter, the station's 5 p.m. anchor; and Pat Miles, formerly an anchor with WCCO. Entertainer Fred Travelina, a friend of Carlson's, will sing.

Viewers have been leaving comments and remembrances online, including the following: "I often watched the noon news and always looked forward to seeing Bill. One newscast that I will never forget was when Bill showed everyone his hairpiece. All it could make me think about was how anyone with cancer and having to deal with losing their hair now saw how Bill was able to talk about his cancer also. I will never forget that. Bill really made the noon news something to look forward to. Thank you Bill."

Carlson is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Susie Michaelson; sister Judy Swanson; and two granddaughters.