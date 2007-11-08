WCCO Grabs Poynter Veteran Libin

WCCO Minneapolis named Scott Libin as its news director.

Libin is currently managing editor of Poynter Online and a faculty member at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Fla. Poynter offers reporters “everything you need to be a better journalist,” according to the Web site.

Libin starts his job Dec. 3. He’ll report to WCCO vice president and general manager Susan Adams Loyd.

He knows the market well, having worked as news director at KSTP St. Paul, Minn., from 1998-2003. WCCO rivals KARE for the news lead in the Twin Cities.

“I’ve admired WCCO for so many years,” Libin said. “It’s a truly exceptional television station recognized and respected by journalists across the country … Beyond that, my wife and I are very excited about getting back to the Twin Cities.”