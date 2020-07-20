WCBS New York Reporter Kapur Dies in Moped Accident

Nina Kapur, reporter at WCBS TV New York, has died following a moped accident in New York. Kapur was 26. She joined WCBS in June 2019.

WCBS noted Kapur's love for storytelling. "We are heartbroken regarding the passing of our friend and colleague Nina Kapur. She was a bright light in our newsroom and we are grieving along with her family and friends," WCBS said in a statement.

At the height of the pandemic, Kapur reported a story on a couple of New York teens who host a virtual craft session for hospitalized children with compromised immune systems.

Kapur previously worked at News 12 Connecticut. She graduated from Syracuse in 2016, attaining summa cum laude distinction from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

"While Nina was a member of our CBS New York family for only 13 months, she made a great impression on all of us who had the opportunity to get to know her and watch her flourish professionally right before our eyes," said Peter Dunn, CBS Television Stations president, in a memo to staff. "It is heartbreaking whenever anyone passes, but the hurt is even greater when someone like Nina who is so young and had such a promising future leaves us."