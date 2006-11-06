WCBS Names New Anchors

Kristine Johnson, anchor for NBC News' Early Today, Weekend Today and MSNBC, has joined CBS-owned WCBS-TV New York as anchor.

She will co-anchor the news at noon and 5 p.m. with newly minted anchor Chris Wragge, who has been upped from sports anchor/director at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

Johnson's resume includes anchor-reporter at WPRI/WNAC Providence, R.I. Wragge's credits include reporting for NBC and Entertainment Tonight.