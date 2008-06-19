WCBS Launches Online ‘New York Network’

WCBS New York is partnering with local blogs and social media to launch the CBS 2 New York Network. The CBS O&O is sharing revenue with the local Websites it is partnering with.

WCBS is one of 13 CBS-owned stations offering “embeddable news widgets to a variety of local blogs and sites” to independent Web sites. The station offers real-time news feeds to partner blogs. The CBS stations’ efforts to connect with bloggers is known as the CBS Local Ad Network, which the CBS-owned stations launched in March.

“The CBS Local Ad Network’s platform enables CBS2 to provide our viewers easy access to local breaking news,” said WCBS President/General Manager Peter Dunn, “while offering local business and advertisers an outlet that successfully reaches their target audiences.”