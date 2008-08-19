WBTV Beefs Up Business Affairs
Warner Bros. Television, which produces a host of broadcast- and cable-network series, named two executives to head up business affairs.
Adam Glick and Dan Limerick, who have been senior vice presidents, business affairs, were named co-heads of the department, reporting to executive VP of business affairs Brett Paul.
In addition, Crystal Morales, who had been director, business affairs, was promoted to VP.
WBTV shows include Without a Trace, Cold Case, Eleventh Hour, Smallville, Two and a Half Men, One Tree Hill, The Closer, Nip/Tuck and The New Adventures of Old Christine.
