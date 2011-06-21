WBTV Announces San Diego Comic-Con Schedule
Warner Bros. Television Group announced Tuesday the
schedule for Comic-Con International: San Diego, with 16 series added to the
roster for the convention, as well as a booth set up for signings, special
events and fan giveaways.
The studio will bring the stars and producers of The Big Bang Theory, Chuck, Fringe, Nikita, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, Childrens
Hospital and new series Alcatraz,
Person of Interest, The Secret Circle
to the convention, with sneak peek premieres of the new shows on preview night.
Warner Bros. Animation will also bring The Green Lantern: The Animated Series,
The Looney Tunes Show, MAD, Scooby-Doo!
Mystery Incorporated, ThunderCats
and Young Justice to the convention.
The WBTV's 3,000 square-foot space at the convention will
include autograph signings, interactive kiosks featuring video games from
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.
The TV series schedule is below.
Friday, July 22
MAD: 10:00-11:00 a.m., Room 25ABC
The Big Bang Theory: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ballroom 20
Childrens Hospital: 1:30-2:20 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Green Lantern: The Animated Series: 2:00-3:00 p.m., Room 6BCF
ThunderCats: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Room 6A
Saturday, July 23
Chuck: 10:00-10:45 a.m., Ballroom 20
The Vampire Diaries: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
Fringe: 4:15-5:00 p.m., Ballroom 20
Alcatraz: 5:00-6:00 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Secret Circle: 5:10-6:00 p.m., Room 6BCF
Nikita: 6:00-6:45 p.m., Room 6BCF
Person of Interest: 6:45-7:30 p.m., Room 6BCF
Sunday, July 24
Young Justice: 10:00-11:00 a.m., Room 7AB
Supernatural: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hall H
Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated: 1:00-2:00 p.m., Room 6A
The Looney Tunes Show: 2:15-3:15 p.m., Room 6A
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.