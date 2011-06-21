WBTV Announces San Diego Comic-Con Schedule

Warner Bros. Television Group announced Tuesday the

schedule for Comic-Con International: San Diego, with 16 series added to the

roster for the convention, as well as a booth set up for signings, special

events and fan giveaways.

The studio will bring the stars and producers of The Big Bang Theory, Chuck, Fringe, Nikita, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, Childrens

Hospital and new series Alcatraz,

Person of Interest, The Secret Circle

to the convention, with sneak peek premieres of the new shows on preview night.

Warner Bros. Animation will also bring The Green Lantern: The Animated Series,

The Looney Tunes Show, MAD, Scooby-Doo!

Mystery Incorporated, ThunderCats

and Young Justice to the convention.

The WBTV's 3,000 square-foot space at the convention will

include autograph signings, interactive kiosks featuring video games from

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

The TV series schedule is below.

Friday, July 22

MAD: 10:00-11:00 a.m., Room 25ABC

The Big Bang Theory: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Childrens Hospital: 1:30-2:20 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Green Lantern: The Animated Series: 2:00-3:00 p.m., Room 6BCF

ThunderCats: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Room 6A

Saturday, July 23

Chuck: 10:00-10:45 a.m., Ballroom 20

The Vampire Diaries: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Fringe: 4:15-5:00 p.m., Ballroom 20

Alcatraz: 5:00-6:00 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Secret Circle: 5:10-6:00 p.m., Room 6BCF

Nikita: 6:00-6:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Person of Interest: 6:45-7:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

Sunday, July 24



Young Justice: 10:00-11:00 a.m., Room 7AB

Supernatural: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hall H

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated: 1:00-2:00 p.m., Room 6A

The Looney Tunes Show: 2:15-3:15 p.m., Room 6A