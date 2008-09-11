WBRC's Leonard Shifts to KDVR

WBRC Birmingham, Ala., general manager Dennis Leonard is shifting to be vice president and GM at KDVR Denver.

Both stations are part of the group of Fox affiliates Oak Hill Capital Partners bought from Fox. Local TV is Oak Hill’s broadcasting wing.

“The opportunity to take the reins ... in a city with Denver’s electricity and growth is too exciting to pass,” Leonard said. “This is going to be a fun ride.”

Leonard takes over for Bill Schneider, who left for Fox owned-and-operated WTVT Tampa, Fla., in June.

Local TV CEO Bobby Lawrence said Leonard will be running a hot station in a hot market.

“Denver is an uncharacteristically healthy, young and vibrant market where the Fox brand is perfectly positioned,” he addedd. “We have a lot of exciting plans for Denver, and Dennis has just enough maverick in him to make this a great combination.”