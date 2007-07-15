WBDTD Renews Without a Trace

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD) has renewed the weekly off-network broadcast syndication window of Without a Trace for a second cycle of two additional seasons on the CBS Television Stations.

After completing its first season off-network, CBS renewed the drama through 2009-2010 in 18 markets, including WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles and WBBM Chicago.

Rick Meril, executive VP and general sales manager of WBDTD, says the weekly Trace provided stations with double-digit time period growth in women and adult demos. It ranked second to CSI: Miami among all weekly syndicated dramas in key demos this past season, averaging 4 million total viewers and 3.7 million adults.

Tom Kane, President-CEO of the CBS stations, credits the original run of the CBS network series, about to enter its sixth season, with also providing a lift to its stations’ late news.—Jim Benson