WBAY Green Bay GM Carmichael to Retire

Don Carmichael, WBAY Green Bay VP and general manager, will retire at the end of 2014, wrapping up a 35 year career. Owner Media General has not named a successor.

"Don has enjoyed a distinguished career as a local broadcast executive. We have been very fortunate to have him at the helm of WBAY for so many years," said Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP of broadcast markets at Media General. "Don exemplifies what our company is all about, which is relevant local journalism, deep community engagement and multimedia content. We wish Don and his wife, Bev, all the best as Don moves back to his home state of Florida."

Carmichael spent two decades atop WBAY, much of it when Young Broadcasting owned the station.

"My 21 years as WBAY's General Manager have been a lot of fun, never boring and we have done a lot of excellent work together," he said in a letter to employees. "My goal was always to run a great station in a middle sized market where I could make a difference. I found that although weather might sometimes be cold, the people are warm and caring. It didn't hurt that the city had an elite NFL team and good hunting and fishing too."