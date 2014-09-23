WBAL to Air Gubernatorial Debate

WBAL-TV Baltimore is teaming with other broadcasters to air an hour debate Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. between gubernatorial candidates Democratic lieutenant governor Anthony Brown and Republican Larry Hogan.

The debate will air on WBAL, its MeTV digital multicast channel, WBAL NewsRadio, streamed at wbaltv.com, as well as WBOC Salisbury, Md., WHAG Hagerstown, Md., and on Maryland Public Television.

Moderating the debate is WBAL's Jason Newton. Panelists will include journalists from WBAL, WHAG and WBOC.