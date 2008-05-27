WBStrikes Exclusive Deal with David E. Kelley

Warner Bros. Television Group signed an exclusive three-year development deal with Emmy Award-winning writer/producer David E. Kelley, the company announced Tuesday.

Kelley has produced a slew of hits over his career, including The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Chicago Hope and Doogie Howser, M.D.

Under the terms of the deal, he will produce original comedy and drama series, as well as potential unscripted and digital series, for Warner Bros., which will shop the projects to broadcast and cable networks.

The deal also reunites Kelley with Peter Roth, the current president of Warner Bros. Television, who worked closely with Kelley when he was president of 20th Century Fox Television and president of entertainment for Fox. Kelley is leaving Twentieth Television to join Warner Bros.

“David E. Kelley is one of the most gifted, most talented, most successful writers in our business. Together, we enjoyed a partnership and friendship that will always be special to me,” Roth said in a statement. “From our days together working on Picket Fences to The Practice, from Chicago Hope to Ally McBeal, his creative vision and leadership are virtually unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have him join our Warner Bros. Television family.”

“I am thrilled to be reuniting with Peter Roth, a great friend and partner in so many of my prior series. I am also saddened, however, to be leaving Twentieth, the only studio I have ever worked at for 22 years,” Kelley said in a statement. “Through various regimes, there was never a single day that I was not treated exceptionally well, starting with Harris Katleman, then Peter, Sandy Grushow, Dana and Gary. I remain grateful to all of them.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, nor was a timeline for potential projects.