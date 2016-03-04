‘Wayward Pines' Back on Fox May 25

M. Night Shyamalan thriller Wayward Pines returns to Fox May 25 for a 10-episode run. Based on the novels by Blake Crouch, Wayward Pines is about a Secret Service agent on a mission to find two federal agents in a sleepy Northwest town, and the shocking results of his investigation.

Starring Jason Patric, Djimon Hounsou and Hope Davis, season two picks up with the residents of Wayward Pines battling against the iron-fisted rule of the First Generation.

It’s a production of 20th Century Fox Television, executive produced by Donald De Line, Ashwin Rajan, Blake Crouch and M. Night Shyamalan. Mark Friedman is executive producer and showrunner.

In its July finale, Wayward Pines jumped 33% from the previous week and tied its series high with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. Fox notes its delayed viewing power, tallying a multi-platform average audience of 9.4 million, a 145% increase versus Live+Same Day.