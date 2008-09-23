Wayland Named GM at WHDH

Chris Wayland was named vice president and general manager at WHDH Boston starting Nov. 1. Wayland is currently general sales manager at the Sunbeam Television station.

"Chris is a terrific choice to lead WHDH into the future," acting GM Mike Carson said. "He is a proven leader with excellent management skills."

WHDH has been looking for a general manager since Randi Goldklank resigned in June. Goldklank departed after a messy altercation on an airplane, claiming that she was focusing on getting help. The Boston Globe reported at the time that excessive alcohol and prescription drugs fueled the incident.

The Boston Herald previously reported Wayland’s promotion.

Wayland is from Winthrop, Mass., and played professional hockey in the East Coast Hockey League for one year. He came to WHDH in 1999, left to be a director of sales at Comcast, then returned to the Boston station as GSM.