Wax to Head Scripted Programming for WGN America and Tribune Studios
Jon Wax has been named senior VP of scripted programming at WGN America and the newly-formed Tribune Studios.
He will start in May when his current contract at 20th Century Fox TV is up, where he served as VP of drama development since 2009. The move comes a week after former top Fox Broadcasting development
executive Matt Cherniss was named president & GM of WGN America andTribune Studios.
Launching original scripted programming on WGN is a big priority for Cherniss.
