Watson Scores for 'Jeopardy!'

The introduction of IBM's Watson, a computer custom built to challenge Jeopardy!'s greatest champions, scored the highest single-day rating in four years for syndication's second-highest rated show.

On Valentine's eve, CBS Television Distribution's Jeopardy! hit an 8.7 household ratings average in the metered markets, according to CTD research. That's up 24% from last February's 7.0 household rating. The last time Jeopardy!'s ratings soared that high was on Feb. 13, 2007, when the show notched an 8.8.

That performance pushed Jeopardy! into TV's number-two spot on Monday, behind only an original episode of Two and a Half Men on CBS' Monday night primetime schedule.

Jeopardy! performed especially well in New York and Los Angeles. In New York, Jeopardy! was the top program, averaging an 11.6 average household rating, up 49% from last February's 7.8 household average. In Los Angeles, Jeopardy! was up 34% from last February's 5.8 average household rating.