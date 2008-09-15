Waterman to Run Tribune’s New Orleans Duopoly

Phil Waterman was tapped as vice president and general manager of WGNO and WNOL, Tribune Broadcasting’s pair of New Orleans stations.

Waterman currently oversees four stations in Baton Rouge, La., as group vice president at Communication Corp. of America. He starts the new job Sept. 29.

“Phil is a talented and tested broadcasting executive with tremendous sales and marketing experience,” Tribune Broadcasting president Ed Wilson said. “He’s led as many as 11 stations as group vice president and worked with virtually every major network during the course of his career. Having been just up the road from New Orleans for the past four years, he’s very familiar with the needs of the community’s viewers and advertisers.”

Waterman now oversees WVLA, WGMB, WBRL and indie KZUP-TV in Baton Rouge. He’s been group VP for CCA since June 2006. Those stations served as the emergency backup location for WGNO/WNOL during the recent hurricanes.

“I’ve been through a lot during my time in Baton Rouge,” Waterman said. “Hurricanes Katrina and Rita really tested our station group, and now we’re dealing with the aftermath of Gustav and Ike. As our station group has served as the emergency backup for WGNO/WNOL, I’ve had the opportunity to become very familiar with their operations.”

WGNO will launch two weekday newscasts beginning Sept. 29 -- a two-hour program at 5 a.m. and a 30-minute newscast at 11:30 a.m.

Waterman will report to KDAF Dallas VP/GM Joseph Young, who has oversight responsibility for Tribune’s New Orleans stations.