Watchever Gets German Streaming Rights to 'Under the Dome'

German online subscription video service Watchever has struck a deal with CBS for streaming rights in that country to the first two seasons of Under the Dome.



Under the Under the Dome deal, the episodes will be available in January 2014, after the show's initial TV airing on ProSiebenSat.1 Group in Germany.



Under the Dome is from CBS TV Studios in association with Amblin Television. Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, Neal Baer, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stacey Snider, Brian K. Vaughan, and Jack Bender are executive producers.