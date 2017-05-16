Watch Trailers for ABC’s New 2017-2018 Shows

Upfronts 2017: Complete Coverage



ABC unveiled its 2017-2018 schedule May 16 and B&C has the trailers for all of the network's new shows.



The Mayor





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtbzQi6c9mM[/embed]





Roseanne





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDMhiFGls48[/embed]





The Good Doctor





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYlZDTru55g[/embed]





The Gospel of Kevin





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zPOQmgEi_k[/embed]





Alex, Inc.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j91FK6K-8Dg[/embed]





Ten Days in the Valley





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2203m9WpnU[/embed]





Splitting Up Together





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agZ7_ADYxJM[/embed]





Deception





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEKCP4slr28[/embed]





The Crossing





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LMkHLt1rx8[/embed]