Watch Trailers for ABC’s New 2017-2018 Shows

Upfronts 2017: Complete Coverage

ABC unveiled its 2017-2018 schedule May 16 and B&C has the trailers for all of the network's new shows.

The Mayor

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtbzQi6c9mM[/embed]



Roseanne

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDMhiFGls48[/embed]



The Good Doctor

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYlZDTru55g[/embed]



The Gospel of Kevin

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zPOQmgEi_k[/embed]



Alex, Inc.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j91FK6K-8Dg[/embed]



Ten Days in the Valley

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2203m9WpnU[/embed]



Splitting Up Together

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agZ7_ADYxJM[/embed]



Deception

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEKCP4slr28[/embed]



The Crossing

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LMkHLt1rx8[/embed]