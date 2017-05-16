Watch Trailers for ABC’s New 2017-2018 Shows
By B&C Staff
ABC unveiled its 2017-2018 schedule May 16 and B&C has the trailers for all of the network's new shows.
The Mayor
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtbzQi6c9mM[/embed]
Roseanne
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDMhiFGls48[/embed]
The Good Doctor
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYlZDTru55g[/embed]
The Gospel of Kevin
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zPOQmgEi_k[/embed]
Alex, Inc.
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j91FK6K-8Dg[/embed]
Ten Days in the Valley
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2203m9WpnU[/embed]
Splitting Up Together
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agZ7_ADYxJM[/embed]
Deception
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEKCP4slr28[/embed]
The Crossing
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LMkHLt1rx8[/embed]
