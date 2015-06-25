Watch The Trailer for NBC’s ‘Heroes Reborn’

NBC Entertainment released a 60-second trailer for its fall series Heroes Reborn Thursday, giving the new series a dark look. The series is set to premiere on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Created and executive produced by Tim Kring, who also created the original 2006 Heroes, Heroes Reborn is a 13-episode event series that follows the lives of ordinary people who discover superhuman abilities.

The series is set following a terrorist attack in Odessa, Texas that is blamed on people with extraordinary abilities. Among the series stars are Zachary Levi (Chuck) and Jack Coleman, who is reprising his role as Noah Bennet from the original series.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHClJhC8Wfs[/embed]