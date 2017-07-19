Watch O.J. Simpson's Parole Hearing Live
By B&C Staff
O.J. Simpson will appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m. ET for a parole hearing and you can watch a live stream of the hearing below.
Simpson, who was notoriously acquitted in 1995 of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery in 2008, stemming from an incident in Las Vegas in which sports memorabilia was stolen.
