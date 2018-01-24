Watch: NBC Sports Preps for Super Bowl LII

This winter’s consistently frigid weather is on the mind of NBC Sports, as they prepare to produce Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.



Although the stadium is enclosed and has drive-in facilities for broadcasters, there’s not enough space inside to hold all the equipment needed to cover the Super Bowl.



As a result, some of the production trucks and trailers will have to be left outside in the Minnesota Vikings Players’ parking lot.











