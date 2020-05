The Muppets took over TNT's Drop the Mic Wednesday. Watch the epic battle between Kermit the Frog and Pepé vs Miss Piggy and Beaker. Drop the Mic airs on TNT Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT with an encore on sister network TBS Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VPjOTtl9jA[/embed]