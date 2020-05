Curly Sue is all grown up.

Alisan Porter, who starred in the 1991 family friendly flick Curly Sue, auditions for the upcoming season of The Voice.

Watch the now 34-year-old perform "Blue Bayou" for the judges.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwAFxZmCqeU[/embed]

The Voice premieres on NBC Feb. 29.