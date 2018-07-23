Watch: Comic-Con 2018 Show Trailers and Teasers

Programmers flooded San Diego July 19-22 for the 2018 edition of Comic-Con 2018.

Take a peek at some of the upcoming series below.

Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds, which is set to premiere March 2019

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXako3rIAr8[/embed]

The CW’s Black Lightning

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xJSw8ARi6k[/embed]

The CW’s Riverdale

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gZoXz--PVs[/embed]

The CW’s The Flash

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FNvFeCRMoc[/embed]

The CW’s Supergirl

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fNVz-uAoK8[/embed]

Amazon’s Homecoming

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsUfdJ7eZ3w[/embed]

Amazon’s Lore

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtvLw9xUueI[/embed]

Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6haXll5wFc[/embed]

IFC’s Stan Against Evil

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zqAeRH4ACs[/embed]

CBS All-Access’s Star Trek: Discovery

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDIlBDRkPDI[/embed]

BBC America's Doctor Who

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEc-OQ_oqDk[/embed]

Syfy's Nightflyers

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFBuKZNndfk[/embed]