Watch: Comic-Con 2018 Show Trailers and Teasers
By B&C Staff
Programmers flooded San Diego July 19-22 for the 2018 edition of Comic-Con 2018.
Take a peek at some of the upcoming series below.
Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds, which is set to premiere March 2019
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXako3rIAr8[/embed]
The CW’s Black Lightning
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xJSw8ARi6k[/embed]
The CW’s Riverdale
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gZoXz--PVs[/embed]
The CW’s The Flash
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FNvFeCRMoc[/embed]
The CW’s Supergirl
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fNVz-uAoK8[/embed]
Amazon’s Homecoming
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsUfdJ7eZ3w[/embed]
Amazon’s Lore
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtvLw9xUueI[/embed]
Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6haXll5wFc[/embed]
IFC’s Stan Against Evil
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zqAeRH4ACs[/embed]
CBS All-Access’s Star Trek: Discovery
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDIlBDRkPDI[/embed]
BBC America's Doctor Who
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEc-OQ_oqDk[/embed]
Syfy's Nightflyers
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFBuKZNndfk[/embed]
