Watch the B&C Live Stream of the 27th Annual Hall of Fame

Broadcasting & Cable will live stream the 2017 B&C Hall of Fame induction ceremony.



Tune in to our Facebook page, starting at 6:45 p.m. ET Monday, Oct. 16, to catch all of the action. You can also watch the live stream below.



This year's honorees include: Bill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Holdings, Inc. and Crown Media Family Networks; Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group; Sen. Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters; Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations; María Elena Salinas, co-anchor of Noticiero Univision; Bob Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment; Gary Bettman, commissioner, National Hockey League; John W. Waller, III, chairman, Waller Capital Partners; Susan Swain & Rob Kennedy, president & co-CEOs of C-SPAN; John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions; Cyma Zarghami, president, Viacom Inc.’s Nickelodeon Group; and ABC’s The View.



The 27th annual Hall of Fame is part of B&C parent NewBay Media's NYC Television Week. Other TV Week events include VR 20/20, the Next TV Summit, Advanced Advertising, the 15th annual Hispanic Television Summit and the TV Data Summit.







