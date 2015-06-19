Watch Alan Rickman Use Helium to Take Jimmy Fallon to Task
By B&C Staff
Alan Rickman takes a hilarious helium turn on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Rickman, holding a red and blue balloon, expresses his disappointment that Fallon and Benedict Cumberbatch had an Alan Rickman-Off on Late Night.
“These are Jimmy Fallon truth telling machines,” says Rickman as he hands Fallon a balloon.
Watch the hilarious video below:
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgxwLQsM0iM[/embed]
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.