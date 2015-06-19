Watch Alan Rickman Use Helium to Take Jimmy Fallon to Task

Alan Rickman takes a hilarious helium turn on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rickman, holding a red and blue balloon, expresses his disappointment that Fallon and Benedict Cumberbatch had an Alan Rickman-Off on Late Night.

“These are Jimmy Fallon truth telling machines,” says Rickman as he hands Fallon a balloon.

Watch the hilarious video below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgxwLQsM0iM[/embed]