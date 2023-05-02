Warriors-vs.-Kings Game 7 Averages 10 Million Viewers, ABC's Biggest Non-Finals NBA Audience Ever
Huge viewership for first-round playoff game suggests Disney's upcoming NBA rights renewal price won't be cheap
While all other programming in the broadcast and cable ecosystem is eroding, live NFL and NBA games keep drawing bigger and bigger audiences.
Case in point was Sunday's NBA Western Conference first-round playoff decider between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and upstart Sacramento Kings, which averaged 10 million viewers on ABC, according an NBA press release Tuesday citing Nielsen data.
That was ABC's biggest NBA postseason audience ever outside the NBA Finals. It's notable, given the somewhat regional nature of the game featuring two teams from Northern California. (The Warriors won 120-100.)
Across all linear platforms, including ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, the four just-completed first-round series averaged 3.4 million viewers, up 15% over last season, the NBA noted.
For Disney platforms (ABC and ESPN), it was the most-watched first round ever with an average of 4.5 million viewers, an 18% increase from last season. TNT delivered its most-watched first round in five years, averaging 3.5 million viewers (up 6% vs. last year).
The NBA App and @NBA social generated a record 2.6 billion video views during the first round, up 46% vs. 2022, the league also said.
Certainly, for the NBA and its broadcast partners, having the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat all advance to their respective conference semi-finals boasts well for the second-round TV numbers. These teams are among the league's most popular.
Disney and TNT parent Warner Bros. Discovery are getting set to negotiate a renewal of their respective NBA national TV deals, which expire after the 2024-25 season. The NBA is reportedly looking for as much as $75 billion over nine years in combined media rights fees in for its next contract.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!