Warren Joins STX Entertainment as Chief Financial Officer

Former Discovery Communications CFO Andy Warren has joined STX Entertainment as CFO.



Warren will join STX on April 3 and work out of the company's Burbank headquarters.



"With Andy, we add another level of excellence, integrity and gravitas to our world-class team," said Robert Simonds, CEO of STX Entertainment. "Andy's reputation as a stellar leader, thinker and strategist is well documented and well deserved, and we look forward to benefitting from his experience and judgment as we invest in and expand our operations, make strategic acquisitions, grow our international footprint and shape the future of entertainment."



Warren will be in charge of all fiscal functions and strategy at STX, the company said.



"I have been fortunate in my career to have worked with some of the best companies and business leaders in the world and this opportunity at STX is exactly what I wanted to pursue next," Warren said. "Bob and his exceptional team are revolutionizing global media and I look forward to joining them to make STX a high-growth, world-class company, and the envy of the industry."



Warren succeeds Rich Sullivan, who last week was named COO of STXdigital.