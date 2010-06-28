Warners Clears More 'Big Bang' Markets

Warner Bros. has cleared its hot off-net sitcom The Big

Bang Theory in eight more markets, bringing the show's total sales to just

over 30 markets. (See related: 'Big Bang' Clears Eight More Markets)

The show, which is continuing to pace ahead of Two and a

Half Men in cash license fees, is encountering bidding wars in most

markets.

The show is now sold to Tribune's WPHL Philadelphia (market

no. 4); CBS' WFOR/WBFS Miami (market no. 17); Local TV's WJW Cleveland (market

no. 18); Meredith's KPTV/KPDX Portland, Ore. (market no. 22); Sinclair's WSTR

Cincinnati (market no. 33); Newport's WHP Harrisburg, Pa. (market no. 39);

Sinclair's WMYV Greensboro, N.C. (market no. 46); and Block's WDRB Louisville,

Ky. (market 49).

Fox acquired Big Bang for a fall 2011 start in tenmarkets, while TBS picked up a cable run of the show for a simultaneous start. TBS paid a record-setting $1.5 million an episode for the show, according to

industry sources.