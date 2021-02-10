WarnerMedia ‘Masks Up’ Classic Films For Coronavirus PSAs

WarnerMedia has put masks on the faces of characters from several of its classic films to create a public service announcement urging Americans to “Mask Up” to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

WarnerMedia PSA says 'here's looking at you' and wear a mask (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Working with the Ad Council and the Centers for Disease Control, WarnerMedia will launch the PSAs on donated ad time on its television and digital channels starting today.

The PSA uses special effects to show characters from Wonder Woman, Casablanca, Austin Powers, Harry Potter, Joker, The Matrix and other films wearing masks.

“WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic," said Dennis Williams, senior VP, corporate social responsibility at WarnerMedia. "Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time.”

COVID-19 is surging throughout the country but the number of Americans wearing a mask outside their home on a consistent basis has leveled off in the past few months to about three-quarters, according to an Axios-Ipsos survey. A projection by IMHE found that if 95% of all Americans wore a mask, nearly 22,000 lives could be saved by May 2021.

Wonder Woman Masks Up (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

The spot was created pro-bono by WarnerMedia Studios’ in-house creative agency 10th Street Productions.

“We are so grateful to the WarnerMedia team for their commitment to educating Americans on the importance of wearing a face mask to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Lisa Sherman, president & CEO of the Ad Council. “We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message.”

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

The Mask Up campaign was launched in July 2020 in partnership with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose brother Chris is an anchor on WarnerMedia’s CNN.