WarnerMedia Investigating WB CEO Tsujihara: Reports

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara is being investigated amid published reports that he had a sexual relationship with an actress who wanted to be cast in the the studio’s movies and TV shows.

Warner Bros. is part of AT&T and Tsujihara this week was given additional responsibilities as part of a reorganization of businesses acquired when AT&T bought Time Warner last year for $85 billion.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a cache of text messages reveal that the executive had a three-year relationship with actress Charlotte Kirk, apparently backing up Hollywood rumors. A letter about the situation was sent to AT&T in September. 2018.

Tsujihara reportedly brought the situation to the attention of Time Warner after the relationship ended, according to Variety.

The company appears to be standing by the executive, but is looking into the newest revelations.

“Through her spokesperson, the actress has publicly denied any impropriety in her casting, and our prior investigation did not find otherwise. Whenever we receive new allegations, it is our standard practice to conduct an appropriate investigation. And that is what we will do here,” WarnerMedia said in a statement.

“Mr. Tsujihara did not have a direct role in the actress being cast in any movie,” Tsujihara’s attorney Bert Beixler said in a statement provided by Warner Bros.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kirk was cast in small roles in two of Warners films: 2016's How to Be Single and 2018's Ocean’s 8, and according to documents reviewed by the trade magazine. She scored auditions for several other projects at Warners and at Millennium Films.

Sexual harassment and other bad behavior has helped bring down a number of prominent entertainment executives including producer Harvey Weinstein and CBS CEO Les Moonves as the #MeToo movement gained power.